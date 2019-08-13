Trams and trains between Sheffield and Doncaster delayed due to signalling problems
Trams and trains between Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster are being delayed this afternoon because of a signalling fault.
Due to the problem, the line between Meadowhall and Rotherham Central is currently blocked.
Northern train services from Sheffield going to Hull, Leeds and Doncaster are unable to call at Rotherham Central and services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled.
Train services in the opposite direction are not being disrupted.
Network Rail staff are currently at the scene dealing with the issue and disruption is expected until approximately 4.30pm.
The tram train to Rotherham Central has also been suspended.
Passengers can use Supertram tickets on First and Stagecoach Bus services and trains and passengers from Sheffield are advised to travel by tram to Meadowhall, then catch the X1 & X78 to Rotherham Central & then the 22X to Parkgate, or catch a train.