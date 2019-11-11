Train operator Northern running reduced services in South Yorkshire due to floods
Train operator Northern is running reduced services in South Yorkshire today as floods continue to cause problems across the rail network.
The train operator said some services are set to return to normal today, but others remain affected by last week’s floods, caused by one month’s worth of rain falling in 24 hours.
Northern said it will be ‘running amended timetables on most lines’ while work is carried out on the tracks affected by floodwater.
In a statement, the firm said: “Northern is working closely with colleagues at Network Rail to return normal working to the railway as soon as possible, but conditions remain challenging and a reduced service will operate on several routes until further notice.
“Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.”
A full service is expected to operate on the Doncaster - Scunthorpe line, though delays may be possible due to issues following flooding at Kirk Sandall.
Flooding continues to cause issues on the Sheffield - Hull line, but an hourly service will operate between Doncaster and Hull. Services from Scarborough and Bridlington will terminate at Hull.
There will be an hourly service on the Sheffield - Doncaster line, but trains will not call at Rotherham Central.
The Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe service will not call at Rotherham Central until further notice. The line at Rotherham is expected to remain closed until at least Tuesday.