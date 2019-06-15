Train lines between Doncaster and Wakefield blocked due to signal problems
Passengers hoping to travel between Doncaster and Wakefield this morning are experiencing delays, due to a fault with the signalling system which is resulting in trains lines between the two stations being blocked.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 15 June, 2019, 10:07
A spokesman for Arriva said the fault means trains are unable to run between Doncaster and Wakefield.
The disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am.
“Trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes,” added the spokesman.