The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway had been closed northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following the crash in the early hours of this morning.

The M18 was closed northbound between J1 and J2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision (photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk) | National Highways/trafficcameras.uk

National Highways first tweeted about the road closure shortly before 3am today, Saturday, September 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said in an update issued at 3.30pm that the road had now fully reopened and that delays were ‘clearing well’.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at 2.34am this morning and sent two ambulances, an operational commander and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.