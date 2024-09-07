South Yorkshire traffic: M18 motorway reopens after multi-vehicle collision between J1 and J2 near Rotherham
The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened following a serious multi-vehicle collision.
The motorway had been closed northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following the crash in the early hours of this morning.
National Highways first tweeted about the road closure shortly before 3am today, Saturday, September 7.
It said in an update issued at 3.30pm that the road had now fully reopened and that delays were ‘clearing well’.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at 2.34am this morning and sent two ambulances, an operational commander and a critical care paramedic to the scene.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.