South Yorkshire traffic: M18 motorway reopens after multi-vehicle collision between J1 and J2 near Rotherham

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 08:22 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 16:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

The motorway had been closed northbound between junctions 1 and 2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following the crash in the early hours of this morning.

The M18 was closed northbound between J1 and J2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision (photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk)The M18 was closed northbound between J1 and J2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision (photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk)
The M18 was closed northbound between J1 and J2 near Rotherham for more than 12 hours following a serious multi-vehicle collision (photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk) | National Highways/trafficcameras.uk

National Highways first tweeted about the road closure shortly before 3am today, Saturday, September 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

It said in an update issued at 3.30pm that the road had now fully reopened and that delays were ‘clearing well’.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at 2.34am this morning and sent two ambulances, an operational commander and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.

Related topics:TrafficRotherhamSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice