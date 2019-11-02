Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster has been closed from the Ivanhoe pub at the top of Melton Road, up to KFC, Doncaster Council announced just before 6pm.

It said in a tweet: “The road is likely to be closed for the majority of the evening and we will update as soon as it has reopened.”

Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster (pic: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said in a separate tweet that emergency services were at the scene and were allowing resident access only.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that the road had been closed due to an accident, which it said did not involve a bus.

It said the number 49 service from Doncaster to Sprotbrough was currently suspended and apologised for any inconvenience.