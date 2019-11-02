Road in Doncaster closed following crash
A road in South Yorkshire has been closed following a crash, with motorists told it is likely to remain shut for the ‘majority of the evening’.
Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster has been closed from the Ivanhoe pub at the top of Melton Road, up to KFC, Doncaster Council announced just before 6pm.
It said in a tweet: “The road is likely to be closed for the majority of the evening and we will update as soon as it has reopened.”
The council said in a separate tweet that emergency services were at the scene and were allowing resident access only.
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that the road had been closed due to an accident, which it said did not involve a bus.
It said the number 49 service from Doncaster to Sprotbrough was currently suspended and apologised for any inconvenience.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information, and we are awaiting a response.