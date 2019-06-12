Police and ambulance crews have been called out to an incident on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this afternoon which has caused big delays for motorists.

Officers are attending an incident near to St George’s Bridge following what is understood to be a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon.

The incident has caused problems on St. George's Bridge and Wheatley Hall Road.

It is understood that a vehicle has been involved in a collision on Wheatley Hall Road near the junction with Market Road near to St George’s garage.

The smash has led to lengthy delays on major routes leading into Doncaster, in particular Wheatley Hall Road.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.