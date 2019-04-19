Points failure causing rail disruption between Sheffield and Doncaster 

A points failure is causing delays on the railway between Sheffield and Doncaster.

The issue has happened on the rail line at Swinton and is causing some lines to be blocked that is causing delays in South and West Yorkshire.

Northern Rail tweeted details about the issue at about 1pm today.

