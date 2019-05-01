Plan your journey, motorists warned, as Tour de Yorkshire gets underway

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as the Tour de Yorkshire peloton gets set to travel through towns, cities and countryside.

Thousands of visitors and locals are expected to attend the event which will take place from Thursday, May 2, until Sunday, May 5.

Major and minor roads will be affected.

On the Highways England network, drivers using the M62 around Castleford at junction 32 are advised that the exit slip roads will be closed from 9.40am, and again at 3.15pm, for around 45 minutes each to allow the women’s and men’s races to take place on Friday, May 3..

Anyone travelling through that area between those times is likely to need extra time for their journey or to plan an alternative route or time.

Further information about the M62 can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com or by following Highways England’s regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysYORKS.

For more information and general travel advice please visit the Tour de Yorkshire websitehttps://letour.yorkshire.com/