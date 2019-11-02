'Pedestrian and two cars' involved in collision on busy Doncaster road
A pedestrian and two cars were reportedly involved in a crash on a busy South Yorkshire road, which remains closed.
Police said they were called to Melton Road in Doncaster at around 4pm today to ‘reports of a collision involving two cars and a pedestrian’.
They said at 7pm that the road remained closed and officers were still at the scene.
Doncaster Council said at 6pm that Sprotbrough Road had been closed from the Ivanhoe pub at the top of Melton Road, up to KFC, and was likely to remain shut for the ‘majority of the evening’.
Police have yet to release any further details about the collision, or any injuries to those involved.
The road remained closed at 9pm today and Stagecoach Yorkshire said the number 49 from Doncaster to Sprotbrough had been suspended due to the closure.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.