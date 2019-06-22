New name and branding for trains that operate in South Yorkshire
The new operator of a number of trains that run across South Yorkshire has revealed the name and branding for the service.
The current East Midlands Trains service will become East Midlands Railway, shortened to EMR, when Netherlands-owned Abellio takes over in August.
Among the promises that secured the company the contract were 80 per cent more peak-time seats on new, faster, more comfortable trains, and a total investment of about £600 million for stations and trains.
Stewart Fox-Mills, Abellio’s commercial director, said: “We are investing £600 million on improving the railway across the East Midlands and this will include a striking new and durable brand for our new East Midlands Railway.
“It is the first demonstration of our commitment to deliver a long-term step change in the quality of rail service in the East Midlands.”