'Multi-vehicle collision' on A1M in Doncaster
There has been a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the A1M in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 12:57
The incident happened between junction 36 at Warmsworth and junction 37 at Marr at about 11am this morning.
Highways England said the incident was ‘covering most of the lanes’ but it is understood lanes have since been reopened.
Emergency services were called to the scene.
No details about any injuries have been released yet.