Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning following a collision on a major South Yorkshire road.
Both lanes of the northbound stretch of the A1 at junction 38, between Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, near Doncaster, are blocked following a smash this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene.
No other details have yet been provided.
More to follow.