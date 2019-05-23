Motorists have been warned of severe delays on the A1M near Doncaster following a multi-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred on the southbound stretch of the motorway near Junction 37 at Marr just before noon.

Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on the A1M in South Yorkshire

In a statement, Highways England said: “Please be aware if travelling in South Yorkshire. Currently there are approximately 5.5 miles of congestion on approach to this A1M incident.

“This is expected to add around 40 minutes onto usual travel times in the area. Approach with caution.”

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to follow.