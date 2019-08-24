Man taken to hospital following crash between car and motorbike near Doncaster
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorbike near Doncaster.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 17:50
Emergency services were called to junction 3 of the M18 northbound near Doncaster at around 12:15pm today following reports of a crash on the slip road.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
One lane was closed while crews dealt with the scene, however this has since reopened.