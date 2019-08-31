Driver’s lucky escape as camper van flips onto its side in crash on M18 near Doncaster

A driver escaped uninjured despite his camper flipping onto its side in a crash on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 19:34

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit said the incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday.

TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: Major Sheffield road to be closed for 33 HOURS as resurfacing works continue

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The camper van flipped onto its side after a collision with another vehicle, the unit added.

A camper van flipped onto its side after a crash on the M18 near Doncaster. Picture: SYP Operational Support Unit