Doncaster Half Marathon gets motorists into traffic chaos

Twitter was abuzz on Sunday as motorists complained about traffic chaos in Doncaster as the borough hosted its first half marathon in two decades.

Although motorists have been warned about delays due to the major event, many have flooded Doncaster Council's Twitter account with complaints, saying they were trapped in traffic due to its "disastrous" planning.

Twitter user, Curran Lee Curran said: "White Rose Way completely gridlocked - taken me 45 minutes to crawl a mile - well done!"

Another user Robert Dugher said: "Whoever planned the route and traffic management for the Doncaster half marathon wants locking up! Complete gridlock!

Meanwhile, a user, Alex Swain said the traffic organisation around the Keepmoat stadium area was "abysmal".

"The road closures are confusing and causing mayhem. The people manning them are as useful as a chocolate teapot."

Meanwhile, Martin Stephenson said the road closures just sent the motorists going in circles of traffic to find the motorway.

"Wouldn't expect anything else," he said.

Delays across Doncaster bus network were also reported due to the event. The road closures in place were affecting 55, 57a, 57c, 205 services and interlinked services.

This is expected until 4pm today.

It was previously reported that the race, which started at 9am on Sunday, was expected to end at 2pm.

The race starts and finishes at the Keepmoat Stadium, through Rossington and then towards Auckley.

The following roads have been closed and diversion signs have been in place:

>White Rose Way Outbound from Doncaster to M18 junction three.

>Great Yorkshire Way (exit only from i-port roundabout to M18 and out of Rossington one way system).

>A638 (Bawtry Road) closed at Parrots corner/the big yellow Y (except for Rossington access).

>Around Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium way and Carolina Way.