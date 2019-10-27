Disruption continues for rail passengers in South Yorkshire following heavy rain

Rail passengers across South Yorkshire continue to face disruption today

Operator Northern said recent wet weather has flooded the railway between Meadowhall and Hull.

This is affecting trains between Doncaster and Hull, meaning that services will be cancelled or diverted.

“Kirk Sandall, Hatfield & Stainforth, Thorne North, Goole and Saltmarshe will not be served,” a Northern spokesperson said.

“Due to flooding in the Kirk Sandall area services are unable to run between Doncaster and Goole. Road transport is running between Gilberdyke and Doncaster.”

Train services between Sheffield and Doncaster may also be cancelled, delayed or diverted and Rotherham Central station will not be served.

A rail replacement bus service is currently running between Rotherham and Meadowhall.

The spokesperson added: “There is currently no estimate to when the lines will reopen.”

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.