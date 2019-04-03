Crash causing rush-hour delays on A1(M) in Doncaster 

A road traffic collision is causing rush-hour delays on the A1(M) in Doncaster this morning.

A single vehicle was involved in the crash close to junction 38 at Adwick le Street forcing the closure of one lane.

Highways England said motorists can expect delays of about 10 minutes until the scene is clear at about 9.30am.

