Cancellations and severe delays on rail services between Sheffield and Doncaster due to ‘casualty on the tracks’
Rail services are being severely disrupted this afternoon after a person was hit by a train in Doncaster.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:49
British Transport Police said its officers were called to Doncaster railway station at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.
The force said that it was responding to reports of ‘a casualty on the tracks’ at the station.
Services between Sheffield and Doncaster have been either cancelled or delayed.
Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.