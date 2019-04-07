Buses are being diverted due to Doncaster road closure 

A bus service operating in an area of Doncaster is being diverted today.

Old Road, Conisbrough has been closed this morning, affecting the X78 bus service, which is operated by First Buses.

A spokesman for Travel South Yorkshire said: “Due to an unplanned diversion today, the Service X78 is having to divert from Conisbrough, Old Rd on to Chestnut Grove, Maple Grove and Micklebring Grove to Sheffield Rd.

“This diversion will miss out the bus stops at Old Rd/ Hill Top Rd and Maple Rd/Hawthorn Grove.”