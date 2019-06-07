A1(M) near Doncaster closed in both directions after six vehicle collison

The A1(M) near Doncaster has been closed in both directions following a collision involving six vehicles.

Both carriageways are closed between Junction 36 (Warmsworth) and Junction 37 (Marr) following the incident earlier today.

Traffic jams have built up on the A1(M).

Traffic jams have built up on the A1(M).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A number of people have suffered minor injuries. 

READ MORE: M1 to remain closed until 4pm

“The road is currently blocked both ways. 

“We will provide further updates when possible.”

READ MORE: M1 closed due to serious collision near Meadowhall

The Highways Agency has said all emergency services are currently at the scene.

READ MORE: First pictures from scene of M1 crash

The incident has led to tailbacks on the A1(M) and M18 while a separate incident on the M1 is also impacting on South Yorkshire's road.

That motorway is closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35, Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, following a three vehicle collision.