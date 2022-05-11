Toxic blaze at South Yorkshire industrial estate put out after 24 hour battle

The inferno broke out at the JBM Recycling plant in White Lea Road, Mexborough yesterday lunchtime and residents were warned to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed at the height of the fire after toxic smoke drifted across the area.
Eight crews were at the scene near to the main Doncaster-Sheffield railway line with dozens of firefighters involved in tackling the blaze.
But South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews have left the scene this morning.
A spokesman said: “Following an inspection earlier this morning, we are pleased to say that the fire on White Lea Road is now fully out.
“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this protracted incident and to all the crews who worked so hard to tackle this fire.”