Toxic blaze at South Yorkshire industrial estate put out after 24 hour battle

A huge blaze which raged at a South Yorkshire industrial estate is now out after raging for nearly 24 hours, fire chiefs have said.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:24 am

The inferno broke out at the JBM Recycling plant in White Lea Road, Mexborough yesterday lunchtime and residents were warned to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed at the height of the fire after toxic smoke drifted across the area.

Eight crews were at the scene near to the main Doncaster-Sheffield railway line with dozens of firefighters involved in tackling the blaze.

But South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews have left the scene this morning.

Crews spend the night tackling the huge inferno.

A spokesman said: “Following an inspection earlier this morning, we are pleased to say that the fire on White Lea Road is now fully out.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this protracted incident and to all the crews who worked so hard to tackle this fire.”

Crews tackle the huge blaze at JBM Recycling.
