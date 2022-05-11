Toxic blaze at South Yorkshire industrial estate put out after 24 hour battle

Eight crews were at the scene near to the main Doncaster-Sheffield railway line with dozens of firefighters involved in tackling the blaze.

But South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews have left the scene this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews spend the night tackling the huge inferno.

A spokesman said: “Following an inspection earlier this morning, we are pleased to say that the fire on White Lea Road is now fully out.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this protracted incident and to all the crews who worked so hard to tackle this fire.”