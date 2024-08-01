Tour of Britain: Doncaster route for prestigious cycle race revealed by organisers

The route for the Tour of Britain has been announced.

A challenging route through the four regions of South Yorkshire – including Doncaster – has today been unveiled to mark Yorkshire Day, as the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men prepares to return to the region for the first time since 2007 this September.

Stage three of the 20th edition of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race on Thursday 5 September will head from Sheffield to Barnsley, via Rotherham and Doncaster, taking in some of South Yorkshire’s most famous, and hardest climbs, to provide a real test for the world’s top riders.

The route will pass through a number of Doncaster streets and villages – including a sprint section in Tickhill.

The 166-kilometre (103-mile) stage will start from Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, marking the first time that the race has been to the city since 2006, with the uphill finish coming on County Way in Barnsley, the first time that the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has visited the town.

The race will include some punishing cliimbs across South Yorkshire.

Over 2,700 metres of ascent will face the riders, including categorised King of the Mountains climbs at Loxley (Long Lane), Oughtibridge (Jawbone Hill), and Hound Hill on the outskirts of Barnsley, the summit of which comes with just four kilometres of racing remaining, and is sure to be key to the stage victory.

Commenting on the route announcement, Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men Race Director Rod Ellingworth said; "For the return of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men to South Yorkshire we wanted to create a memorable and tough stage, and we are sure that with the route chosen we have done just that.

"There is a lot of climbing early on in the stage as we skirt the edge of the Pennines, and then what should be a really exciting finale, with the climb of Hound Hill and the drag up to the finish in Barnsley town centre combining for a tough end to the day's racing.

"Our thanks go to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and our partners in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, and Barnsley, for making the stage possible and enabling us to bring the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men through so their communities, many of which will be seeing the race live for the first time and we are sure will lend their full support to the riders."

The route will visit several Doncaster villages including a sprint section in Tickhill.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor said: “I know that South Yorkshire will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain on the 5th September.

“We’re a place that loves a bike race, and I know that thousands of people will be on the streets cheering them on across South Yorkshire, showing the whole world what we’re about.

“The route through our communities, which I am told is one of the toughest of the whole tour, will visit Barnsley for the first time and return to Sheffield for the first time since 2006.

“The South Yorkshire leg will pass through all four of our towns and cities, taking in some of our most beautiful landscapes and hardest climbs.

“The Tour of Britain coming to South Yorkshire is another sign of confidence in our ability to do big, exciting things, and I can't wait for us to be part of it.”

City of Doncaster Council Mayor Ros Jones, said: “Having the Tour of Britain travel through Doncaster is inspiring, and indicative of our continued championing of sporting events as a city.

We are delighted to welcome the race in September, and wish all taking part the best of luck.

"I’m sure many of our residents will be cheering on the cyclists on as they pass through some of our city’s beautiful scenery.”

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is known as the Outdoor City. We pride ourselves on our green space and the wealth of outdoor activities we have on offer, including our vast cycling trails.

“That is why it is great news that the third stage of the Tour of Britain Men will start here in Sheffield. We look forward to welcoming all those taking part, as well as cycling enthusiasts

from across the region who will be spectating, to the city this September.”

Excited for the challenging route through Barnsley, Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council said: “The Tour of Britain Men is a true spectacle of professional cycling, and we can’t wait for Barnsley to host the final leg of the South Yorkshire Stage.

“We have a beautiful borough which we’re proud to show to a global TV audience as our borough offers a challenging race, meandering through our towns and villages, and our newly redeveloped award-winning town centre is the perfect place for the finish line.

"In recent years, Barnsley has welcomed a stage of the Tour de France and the Tour de Yorkshire, which were both hugely popular and attracted thousands of visitors.

“We look forward to welcoming people from across the country and around the world to enjoy a fantastic day of cycle racing in Barnsley, the Place of Possibilities.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion & Neighbourhood Working, Cllr David Sheppard, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in the number of residents cycling in the borough, whether they do so for leisure, health or economic reasons.

“Having the South Yorkshire stage of the Tour of Britain coming through Rotherham is fantastic news for our communities whether they are cycling enthusiasts or not. and I know that many of our community groups and schools cannot wait to get involved in cheering on the riders.

“The route highlights the diversity of the Rotherham borough from the scenic Wentworth area, to the urban Wath upon Dearne and Swinton in the north of Rotherham, before passing through

the countryside onto Maltby in the south of the borough.”

From the start in Sheffield, the climbing will start almost immediately, as the race heads west, skirting the Peak District National Park with the first categorised King of the Mountains climb

coming on Long Lane above Loxley within 20 kilometres of racing.

The one kilometre climb averages almost 9%, with only a short descent before the race tackles the second King of the Mountains at Oughtibridge Lane, or Jawbone Hill, a 1.7-kilometre climb

averaging 9%, which was climbed by the Tour de France in 2014.

The stage then settles down passing through Chapeltown, Wath upon Dearne, Swinton, and Maltby to arrive at the sole intermediate sprint in the market town of Tickhill after 70 kilometres

of racing.

The route skirts Doncaster via Conisbrough and Denaby to then loop around the north of Barnsley through Royston and Darton. From Penistone a series of short climbs culminates in Hound Hill, a 1.5-kilometre ascent to Worsbrough Common, averaging nearly 7% and topping out with exactly four kilometres to go.

While the Hound Hill climb is likely to prove crucial to the victory in South Yorkshire, a final challenge for riders is the last 800 metres of the stage, which drags up along Old Mill Lane and into County Way to the finish line at around a 7% incline.

Since the last visit to South Yorkshire by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, the area has famously hosted a stage finish of the Tour de France (2014), as well as four stages of the Tour de Yorkshire (two starts and two finishes) between 2016 and 2019.

Barnsley has also hosted rounds of the Lloyds Bank National Circuit Series town centre races on several occasions, while the Sheffield Grand Prix has become a popular round of the same series, with the 2024 race taking place in mid-July as a part of South Yorkshire’s Summer of Cycling.

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday 3 September followed by a stage in the Tees Valley. After the South Yorkshire stage the race heads to East Midlands and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday 8 September after six stages of racing.

More details of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, including the detailed stage timings and competing teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans wanting to enjoy the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men with premium experiences, can now get closer to the action with hospitality, in-car places, and exclusive helicopter packages, now available via Sportive Breaks.