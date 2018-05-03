Tour de Yorkshire: Timings and road closures for stage one

The Tour de Yorkshire kicks off on Thursday morning with the women's race pushing off for stage one.

Tour de Yorkshire: Everything you need to know ahead of stage one



The men's race follows in the afternoon, starting in the East Yorkshire market town of Beverley and finishing in South Yorkshire's Doncaster.

A rolling road block is set to be in place for around 30/45 minutes during the timings below, to allow the full group of riders through.

The full list of timings which will allow you to see the times of rolling road blocks, can be found by clicking here.

However, these timings are approximate and subject to change, so should only be used as a guide.

BEVERLEY

A164 between Beverley town centre and Skidby roundabout will shut for an hour from 8am for the women's race and then again at 2.45pm for the men's.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the market town as congestion is likely to build.

A statement on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website says: "Most of the rolling road closures will last no more than an hour apart from the start and finish lines. Road closures will be managed by the police, and closures and travel restrictions will also be advertised on affected routes via signage and variable message signs.

"The A164 will be closed from approximately 8:15am to 9:00am between Beverley Town Centre and Skidby roundabout, and again between 2:45pm and 3:30pm. This will include access from the slip roads from the A1079 at the Jock's Lodge junction.

"This is likely to cause significant delays so please plan your journey carefully and allow extra time for travel. Motorists and the travelling public should also expect delays in and around Hornsea, Pocklington and Howden on the day of the race.

"School Lane, Spencer Street and Saturday Market car parks in Beverley will be closed from 5pm on Wednesday 2 May to 6pm on Thursday 3 May.

"Most bus services will be operating as normal, however a small number of services may experience delays during the journey where they encounter the race, and some services have been cancelled."

POCKLINGTON

The town centre is closed off along with the usual parking spaces but free parking is available on West Green.

Stage 1 of the Tour de Yorkshire men's race is 182km from Beverley to Doncaster

There will be an earlier start for the women’s race, which leaves Beverley at 8.40am, before the official start at 8.50am on the A164 at Bentley.

Along with the rolling closures, there will be some shut for nearly the entire day, as listed below.

Permanent road closures

Market Place, Howden. 8am to 6pm.

High Bridge, Howden. 8am to 6pm.

Vicar Lane, Howden. 8am to 6pm.

Saturday Market, Beverley. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3

Sow Hill Road, Beverley, between Ladygate and Saturday Market. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3

Ladygate, Beverley, between Saturday Market and Sow Hill Road 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3

Old Waste, Beverley. Its entire length. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3.

North Bar Within, Beverley. Its entire length. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3.

Walkergate, Beverley, between Morton Lane and Butcher Row. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3.

Spencer Street, Beverley. Its entire length. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3.

School Lane, Beverley. Its entire length. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3.

Morley’s Yard, Beverley. Its entire length. 5pm, May 2, to 6pm, May 3

For a full list of Yorkshire road closures over the coming four days, click here.