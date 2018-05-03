TOUR DE YORKSHIRE: Local rider wins first stage of showcase race

The first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire has been won by local man, Harry Tanfield.

Day one of the race saw the riders journey 182km from Beverley to Doncaster.

Great Ayton-born Tanfield, who rides for the Canyon Eisberg team, was part of a six-man breakaway which unexpectedly stayed clear all the way to the finish.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the men's time trial at the Commonwealth Games last month, said 'it still hasn't sunk in'.

He said: "Coming over the finish line I was like, do I celebrate?

"I thought I celebrated early and Alistair was going to come back at me. It's just amazing. I never, ever dreamt it would happen.

"Everyone was committed, it was a solid day out. I can't believe we pulled it off."

JLT Condor's Alistair Slater was second with Mike Cuming of Madison Genesis completing an all-British podium.

Tomorrow's second stage will see the riders travel from Barnsley to Ilkley.

The race ends on Sunday in Leeds.