Tour de Yorkshire - Friday's details and Doncaster road closures as tour hits west of borough

The Tour de Yorkshire returns to Doncaster today for the second day - passing through Conisbrough, Mexbrough and villages including Barnburgh.

There will be road closures in Conisbrough (9.15am- 10.20am), Denaby (9.20am 10.25am), Mexborough (9.23am-10.29am), Adwick on Dearne (9.28am - 10.34am), Barnburgh (9.32am - 10.39am) and Hooton Pagnell (9.41am - 10.48am) for the women's race.

The tour de Yorkshire passing through Conisbrough in 2016

The closures in the afternoon for the men's race will be at Conisbrough (3.03pm- 4.09pm), Denaby (3.07pm -4.14pm), Mexborough (3.10pm- 4.17pm), Adwick on Dearne (3.14pm - 4.21pm), Barnburgh (3.17pm - 4.25pm) and Hooton Pagnell (3.25pm - 4.33m)

Watch out for the blue and yellow painted bikes, bunting, banners going up across the Le Tour de Yorkshire Stage 2 route along Doncaster and Adwick Road, said local coun Sean Gibboins

There will be activities happening along the route. Around the Mexborough Adwick Road roundabout area there will be a viewing marquee tent on the Mexborough Athletic Sports Club grounds on New Oxford Road plus music, food, beer, and parking on site.

Also, Mexborough community campus - masters Mexborough Community Campus Youth and Community Centre are getting involved with Day Service/Centre providing hot and cold refreshments plus Mexcraft B:Friend and Mexborough Brownies and Rainbows are decorating bikes with paint and yellow/blue binding.

Mexborough Business Centre will have its bar open 12-2pm for anyone to pop in for a nosey at what is on offer and to have a trip down memory lane.

Mexborough Business Forum are supporting the say by welcoming the TdY riders and visitors with blue/yellow banners on the main route via Mexborough.

Stelrad have helped painting up bikes and also provided blue and yellow paint for Mexborough Academy students to paint up ready for the big day, and a TdY Land Art bike made purely out of radiator parts which will be on prominent display for all to see!

Coun Gibbons, from Mexborough Ward said: "The Mexborough community have been working hard behind the scenes getting ready for the big day on Friday May 4. It is really encouraging to see local residents, businesses and community partners coming together and making such a joint effort in celebrating the TdY Stage 2 race coming through our town".

"The TdY Land Art produced by Mexborough Business Forum member Stelrad is first class and I can't wait for everyone to see it on proud display on the day before it returns to Stelrad HQ for visitors to see.".

* Send your Tour de Yorkshire pictures to editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk and we'll public the best.