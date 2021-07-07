Torrential rain brings flash flooding to parts of Doncaster this afternoon
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:19 pm
A series of massive cloudbursts have reportedly seen several streets across the town deluged, although it is understood that none of the incidents have caused any serious damage or disruption.
Parts of Sprotbrough Road and Thorne Road in Wheatley were hit, with motorists having to negotatiate several centimetres of water after the heavens opened.
Streets in Intake are also hit, with drains unable to cope.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for further details.