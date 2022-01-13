Top marks for food hygiene at one Doncaster takeaway
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:26 am
Thornhurst Manor at Holme Lane, Holme, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.
And Mozzarellas, a takeaway at Leicester Avenue in Intake was given the maximum score of five on January 10.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.