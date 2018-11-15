Top areas in Doncaster for missed bin collections as complaints hit tens of thousands

A councillor has labelled the number of missed bin collections in Doncaster as ‘shocking’ as local authority bosses received tens of thousands of complaints.

Over 51,000 households in the borough had to wait at least a month for their bin to be collected from April 2015 to April 2018.

Bin collections have resumed in Doncaster.

The central Town ward area had the highest number with 4,931, Conisbrough came second with 4,401 while council wards of Armthorpe, Wheatley Hills and Intake, Rossington and Bawtry, Bentley and Bessacarr all had in excess of 3,000.

The figures could be even higher as the data relies on people contacting the council

Council bosses said the figure represented less than one per cent of all collections and noted a small increase from 2016/2017 to 2017/2018 was down to changing the waste contract.

Figure show missed bin collections from 2015 to 2018 actually fell by 44 per cent from 24,159 to 13,640.

But Labour councillor Tosh McDonald, who represents the Town ward said the findings were ‘not good enough’.

He also called for ‘proper local authority funding’ to bring the service back under the control of the council.

Doncaster had nearly 20,000 more missed bin collections than Sheffield with two years less.

The neighbouring South Yorkshire council recorded 33,500 missed refuge visits from April 2013 to April 2018.

Leeds, a city with a population of over 700,000 people, missed 58,000 bin collections in three years.

Coun McDonald said: “The results just aren’t good enough – I think the root causes of this is services being taken out of council control and it’s just like a rail franchise where they try and undercut and try to deliver a service on the cheap to make a profit.

“It’s no surprise that Town ward is the highest. In a few months since I’ve been a councillor in places like Lower Wheatley and Hyde Park in particular, there is a real cultural issue on how bins are emptied and how they’re out and being collected.

“That is now being addressed with new teams in with language skills giving people instructions on how to deal with bins – hopefully we’ll see an improvement.

"The figure might be less than one per cent but it’s thousands of people who have gone through the trauma of not having their bins collected and are having to chase it up and hope they come later and do it.

“For every resident it’s an issue and 51,000 is a shocking amount in three years – it’s time to get proper funding to local authorities and bring these services back in house.”

Lee Garrett, head of waste and highways infrastructure, regeneration and environment, Lee Garrett, said: “In the last three years there have been 31 million scheduled collections and we have collected 99.5 per cent of bins on time.

“We appreciate missed bins are an inconvenience for residents and are working hard to eradicate these but feel that the collection of close to 30 million bins, despite potential difficulties such as bad weather and the mobilisation of a new contract, is something to be proud of.

“We have achieved this by working with Suez, our waste disposal partner, to improve our IT systems and vehicles, improving recycling by adding blue bins and enhancing number of resources for ward rounds collecting mostly from Tuesday – Friday thus removing any potential bank holiday issues.

“In areas with a concentration of terraced housing – with back alleyways – missed bins can occasionally be an issue. We would advise residents to ensure their receptacles are presented before 7am on their collection day.

“Residents can also report missed collections online at www.doncaster.gov.uk and we will seek to return and collect your bin within 24 hours of receiving the report.”

Missed bin collections from April 2015 to April 2018

WARD

(1) Town 4,931

(2) Conisbrough 4,401

(3) Armthorpe 3,733

(4) Wheatley Hills and Intake 3,319

(4) Rossington and Bawtry 3,145

(5) Bentley 3,098

(6) Bessacarr 3,039

(7) Hexthorpe and Balby North 2,989

(8) Mexborough 2,429

(9) Finningley 2,376

(10) Balby South 2,344

(11) Tickhill & Wadworth 2,288

(12) Adwick-Le-Street and Carcroft 1,968

(13) Edlington & Warmsworth 1,835

(14) Norton and Askern 1,736

(15) Roman Ridge 1,657

(16) Thorne and Moorends 1,544

(17) Hatfield 1,480

(18) Sprotbrough 1,125

(19)Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall 1,100

(20) Stainforth and Barnby Dun 795