Top 50 worst places to live revealed: Doncaster plummets down rankings

The controversial yearly poll conducted by website ILiveHere sees people voting for the towns they live in – and in previous years Doncaster has been named in the top ten.

But after finishing in 11th spot last year, our town has nearly dropped out of the top 50 altogether, securing 46th spot in this year’s poll.

In 2020 it was named as the second worst place in Britain.

Doncaster has plummeted down the top 50 worst places to live list.

The rankings are decided by people who live in that town – with Peterborough finally dislodged by Aylesbury as Britain’s worst place to live after taking top spot for three years in a row.

The worst place in Yorkshire was Huddersfield, which took second spot, while Bradford was in tenth.

In previous years, Doncaster has been given a series of scathing reviews by residents in the poll.

One said: “A night out in Donny is magical, with bums sitting on steps drinking White Lightning near the old Purple Door strip club or the Jobcentre and lovely ladies with near nothing on, looking to volunteer to contribute to Doncaster’s rising pregnancy rate.

Another wrote: “If you have to come to Doncaster, don’t make eye contact with people in town, avoid parks and estates, and for the love of god use a condom.

“Watch as the local beauties, flabby flesh pouring out from over tight short skirts – ageing 50 somethings in kids’ gear trying to look like Britney Spears… a god awful sight.”