The top 10 biggest sex turn ons for men and women in South Yorkshire have been revealed

According to the study, women’s biggest turn-on is having a shared orgasm with their lover.

Two-thirds of women (67%) said that was the peak sexual experience which they enjoyed the most.

The top ten sex turn ons have been revealed.

But it only came fourth on the men’s list which had first time sex with a new partner as the biggest turn-on.

More than half of men (58%) said that sex with someone they had never slept with before was what excited them most.

The results are revealed in a new survey of men and women, split evenly amongst the sexes, by IllicitEncounters.com, the leading dating site for married people.

It showed big differences between the sexes in what turns them on most.

Women’s second biggest turn-on was good foreplay.

In third place was men who know what women want in bed so they don’t have to ask.

Fourth place was men who compliment women on something non-physical.

And fifth place went to men who always ensure that a woman has an orgasm, too.

The second biggest male turn on was women who are happy to initiate sex.

In third place was women who are confident in the bedroom and are happy to say what they want.

After the shared orgasm in fourth place was women who make their man feel like the best lover in the world in fifth.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said: “These new findings show just how far apart men and women are in the pursuit of sexual happiness.

“Men’s number sexual turn on is sex with a new partner which only just scrapes into the female top ten.

“Sex with someone new is what powers the whole dating industry but it seems that while men are turned on by variety and new sexual encounters what is more important to women is quality sex with their existing partner.”

Women’s top ten sexual turn-ons

1 Shared orgasm with my partner

2 Good foreplay

3 Men who know what women want in bed so you don’t have to ask

4 Men who compliment you on something non-physical

5 Men who always ensure I orgasm, too

6 Sex with a celebrity

7 A six pack

8 Tattoos

9 Sex with a new partner

10 Oral sex

Men’s top ten sexual turn-ons

1 Sex with a new partner

2 Women who are happy to initiate sex

3 Sexual confidence

4 Shared orgasm with my partner

5 She makes me feel like the best lover in the world

6 Oral sex

7 Great body

8 Threesome

9 Sex with a star