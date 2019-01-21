Tom Bell murder – Third person arrested in connection with killing of Doncaster boxer

Detectives investigating the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell have arrested a third person in connection with his death.

A 28-year-old man from the Balby area was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of Tom’s murder, and remains in police custody this evening.

Doncaster boxer, Tom Bell, was fatally shot at the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17

He is the third person to be arrested during the investigation.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot and killed during an incident at the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby at around 8:45pm on Thursday, January 17.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder, and also remains in custody after a warrant of further detention was granted at a court earlier today.

Detectives have been give a further 36 hours to question him.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains released under investigation.

On Friday, detectives found a burnt-out white BMW One Series, just off White Cross Lane, Loversall that they believe may be linked to Tom’s murder.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Bell’s death is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.