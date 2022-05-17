Timeline of tragedy: Doncaster level crossing fatality latest in string of railway deaths

And sadly, it adds to a growing catalogue of deaths and serious incidents on the town’s railway lines.

Of course, Doncaster’s success was built on the railways, with famed locomotives such as Flying Scotsman and Mallard being born in the town.

There have been a string of rail tragedies in Doncaster in recent years.

But with that has come a terrible cost, with numerous lives lost on the area’s tracks.

These are just some of the awful events which have unfolded in Doncaster on the railway lines over the years.

May 2022: A person dies after being hit by an LNER train near to Rossington level crossing

December 2021: Police are called to Rossington level crossing over concerns for a man’s safety

December 2021: A police investigation is launched after a man’s body is found on tracks between Doncaster and Gainsborough

November 2021: A teenage boy dies on the railway line near to a level crossing in Moorends.

October 2021: 21-year-old dad to be Kieran Rylance dies after being hit by an LNER train at Rossington level crossing.

June 2021: Drunk Network Rail employee Michael Rochford smashes his Range Rover into an LNER train at Rossington. Tragedy is narrowly averted and he was later jailed for ten months for the crash.

March 2021: A group’s actions are called ‘incredibly dangerous’ after CCTV shows them lifting a barrier at Rossington level crossing to cross, seconds before a high speed train arrives.

May 2020: A man is killed by a train near to Rossington level crossing

May 2020: Emergency services are called to Kirk Sandall railway station after a body is found on the tracks

November 2020: A man in his 60s dies at Bentley railway station

May 2018: A person is hit by a train at Doncaster railway station

March 2018: Melissa Wood, 27, and Christopher Linley, 34, die after jumping in front of a train at Doncaster railway station

August 2017: A crossing near to Rossington is temporarily closed after police release images of children laying down and sitting on the tracks

February 2017: A man is killed on the railway line between Doncaster and Retford.

December 2012: Emma Lifsey, four, dies when the car she is in is hit by a train on a level crossing at Misson Springs.

December 2012: Doncaster rail worker Scott Dobson is killed when being hit by a train in Saxilby, Lincolnshire.

July 2011: Richard Straw, 28, from Bentley is pronounced dead near to Adwick railway station after he and his three year old daughter are hit by a train.

February 2001: Ten people die after a Doncaster-bound GNER express train smashes into a car which had crashed on the tracks near Great Heck. Car driver Gary Hart is jailed over the tragedy.

June 1990: A woman and two children are killed after being hit by a train at Carr Lane crossing in Doncaster.

March 1951: A train derails south of Doncaster station, killing 14 and seriously injuring twelve.

August 1947: A passenger train is in a rear-end collision with another near to Doncaster station. 18 people are killed and 188 injured.