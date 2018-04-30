Tickets on sale for Isle charity festival

Tickets are on sale for a family camping weekend event packed with live music and children’s workshops organised by an Isle cancer charity.

Team Verrico is teaming up with The Band Of Builders this summer to bring residents the Good Willow Gathering in Haxey.

The family camping weekend is set to take place at Willow Fields Camp Site, Haxey, from Friday July 27 to Sunday July 29.

Bring the family along to enjoy children’s workshops, campfires, stalls and live music in the great outdoors.

Tents, caravans and campervans are all permitted and pitches are suitable for up to six people.

Speaking about the event charity founder Paul Verrico said: “We actually ran a smaller scale event, ‘Team Verrico’s Summer Camp Out’ last year – we had about 150 people on site and experimented with format, games and tried to work out what people wanted.

“Price is clearly important, and at £80 a pitch for up to six people, that works out at just £6.66 a night. People also wanted the emphasis on family – this is not a traditional ‘festival’ in the Glastonbury sense of the word – people are encouraged to behave responsibly at all times and set a good example to the many children we expect to attend. We also have a solo parent discount to help make the event more accessible for single or bereaved parents.

“Team Verrico has been working with the charitable organisation the Band of Builders for a couple of years now, and we are planning a number of activities including bush craft, mud kitchen, craft workshops, giant outdoor games, straw bales, yoga, a counselling tent run by our Head of Counselling Naomi Watkins - which will act as a drop in hub, facepainting, festival hair, a number of stalls, food wagons and a camp fire. We also have brilliant live music from a number of artists including Pete Drake, James Taplin, Nick Akester, Scott Ballard, The Chris Cooper Band, Momma Days are Done and chart musician Jinder Headlining Saturday night.”

All proceeds go to Team Verrico and Band of Builders.

Tickets for the event and more information are available at https://www.teamverrico.org/event/good-willow-gathering/