Tickets on sale for glitzy charity ball

People are being invited to pull on their party gear and dance the night away to raise money for Scunthorpe hospital.

Crowle fundraiser Lisa Hensby, who runs Baby Dinosaur pre-loved kids markets, is organising the Las Vegas masquerade-style glittering event to raise money for the Disney ward and A&E.

She said: “I specifically want to help support parents who receive the devastating news in A&E or on the children’s’ ward that their child has died. I want to make sure that the environment where they say goodbye to their child is as comfortable as possible.

“I have been working closely with the hospital’s official charity, The Health Tree Foundation HTF to discuss what items are needed. I am hoping to buy a special projector for lighting, bereavement bears, a specialist cold blanket and a trolley.”

The event is being held on Saturday May 25 at the DoubleTree by the Hilton Forest Pines, Broughton. Money raised from the event will be donated to the hospital’s official charity, The Health Tree Foundation (HTF).

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “As a small charity that relies on fundraising, we are extremely grateful to Lisa for hosting another wonderful event and for going to such lengths to support her local hospital.

“We hope the community of North Lincolnshire gets behind the event and show their support."

Tickets are priced at £40 per person with tables of 10. For tickets and information please contact Baby Dinosaurs: info@babydinosaurs.co.uk or follow the Baby Dinosaurs Facebook page.

The next Baby Dinosaurs market takes place at Epworth Leisure Centre on April 7.