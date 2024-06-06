Thug who fractured man's skull in unprovoked Doncaster city centre bar attack jailed
Lee Dove's victim was left in a critical condition and with only a small chance of survival after he was attacked in Doncaster city centre in February 2024.
He suffered a fractured skull and two traumatic bleeds on the brain after a two-punch attack by Dove who fled the scene and was arrested less than two hours later by officers at his home address.
An investigation was launched with CCTV footage obtained from the bar capturing Dove's horrific attack in full.
Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, who heads up Doncaster's Reactive CID team, said: "Officers worked quickly to apprehend Dove and a thorough investigation led to charges being secured against him.
"I am pleased to say that the victim has since been discharged from hospital and is making a full recovery.
"I hope that the passing of a custodial sentence for his attacker will now allow him to feel like justice has been served and give him the opportunity to move on from his horrendous ordeal at the hands of Dove."
37-year-old Dove of Greenfield Lane, Balby, pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 March 2024.
Last Friday (31 May), he was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at the same court, with a restraining order also imposed which prevents him from contacting the victim.
