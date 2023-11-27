News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Thug sought after man punched to floor in Doncaster city centre pub attack

Police in Doncaster are hunting a thug who punched a man in the face, fracturing his eye socket and knocking him to the ground in a vicious city centre pub attack.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault in Biscuit Billy’s last month.

A spokesman said: “It is alleged that on Sunday 29 October at around 1.20am a man suffered a fractured eye socket after being punched in the face and knocked to the floor in Biscuit Billy's in Silver Street, Doncaster.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with our investigation.”

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over an attack in Biscuit BillysPolice have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over an attack in Biscuit Billys
They are described as a white man, of a large build with light brown and blonde hair. They are believed to be between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 2ins tall and aged between 25 and 30.

The man is pictured wearing a black vest with a vertical orange stripe on the back.

A spokesman said: “Do you recognise this man?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/191929/23.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

