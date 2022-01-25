Three vans destroyed after being deliberately set ablaze in Doncaster
A trio of vans were destroyed after being set alight in a deliberate arson attack in Doncaster.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:27 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to The Balk in Arksey to deal with the ‘sizeable’ incident over the weekend.
The rural track runs between Almholme Lane and Shatftholme Lane near to the village.
A spokesman said the blaze was deliberate and added: “Do you know anything about how these fire started? If so, contact firestoppersreport.co.uk or call 0800 169 5558 with details.”