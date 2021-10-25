Three teens die in South Yorkshire horror smash after car hits tree

Kiveton Lane.

Police were called at 6.10pm yesterday (Sunday 24 October) to reports of a collision involving one car – a white Ford Fiesta.

South Yorkshire Police said the car had been travelling along Kiveton Lane, close to the Todwick Court junction when it had left the road and collided with a tree.​

The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 676 of October 24