Three storey modern town house in popular area of Doncaster 

This property is a well presented family home situated in a popular location.

The property offers spacious accommodation set over three floors.

6 Harewood Close, Balby, kitchen

Comprising of an entrance hall and cloakroom with WC. The kitchen has a range of modern wall and base units, work top surfaces, inset stainless steel sink half bowl and drainer and mixer taps. Integral cooking appliances include an extractor fan and double oven.

A large lounge/dining room with rear facing double glazed bay window, has French doors to rear garden, and useful under stairs storage cupboard

Upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms with en-suite to the master and family bathroom with modern white suite.

Outside the property enjoys gardens to both front and rear, with an open plan front garden block paved for off street parking, access to integral store and garage. The enclosed rear garden is laid to lawn with patio are and security lighting.

6 Harewood Close, Balby

The property has the added benefits of gas central heating, double glazing throughout.

6 Harewood Close, Balby, Doncaster DN4 9EU

£174,500

To view, tel. Merryweathers on 01302 366828