Three injured in multi-vehicle smash on motorway near Doncaster

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the M18 near Doncaster yesterday.

The smash occurred on the southbound stretch between Junction 3 for Doncaster and Junction 2 for the A1M, leading to severe delays while emergency services dealt with the incident.

No other details have yet been released.

