Three fire crews rushed to scene of a blaze at a Doncaster fish and chip shop

Three fire crews were rushed to the scene of a blaze at a Doncaster fish and chip shop this morning.

Firefighters were called at 10.35am to the shop on Sandringham Road in Intake.

Three fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended the incident.

The fire involved the fryer and external ducting.

There were no reports of any casualties.