Three Doncaster shops caught selling knives to children  

Three Doncaster shops have been caught selling knives illegally to children.

They were caught out in a test-purchase operation led by police yesterday.

Knives.

The initiative was part of the wider Operation Sceptre to crackdown on knife crime.

It was led by the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, who posted on Facebook: “It is illegal to sell a knife to any person under the age of 18-years-old.

“A test purchase operation has been carried out today in shops that sell knives across Doncaster.

“Out of 16 shops tested, three failed and sold knives to under 18s.

“These shops have been advised regarding their training to staff and (will be) re-tested in the near future.

“Should they fail again prosecutions will be sought.

“Well done to the 13 that passed.”