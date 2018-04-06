Three arrested over Doncaster school burglary

Three arrests were made after a school was broken into in Doncaster this week.
Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington was broken into on Monday night and officers alerted to the incident made three arrests after a 'foot pursuit' through Edlington Woods.
The suspects have been released under investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said more suspects have also been identified.