Thousands of jobs saved as drinks chain with Doncaster shops is taken over

Around 2300 jobs have been saved after drinks chain Bargain Booze was rescued from administration in a multi-million pound deal.

The discount booze retailer was placed into administration several days ago amid reports that its owner Conviviality had been hit by a £30 million tax bill.

But the store and fellow drinks retailer Wine Rack has been sold to UK grocery retailer and wholesaler Bestway for £7.25 million.

Conviviality, which has about 20 Bargain Booze and Wine Rack stores across South Yorkshire, said in a statement: "The sale secures continued employment for circa. 2, 300 employees of the Conviviality retail business and provides continuity of trade for suppliers and franchisees."

Despite the assurances over jobs, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers said its members still faced an uncertain future and called for urgent talks with bosses.

Paul Taylor, area organiser, said: "Clearly this is a very worrying time for our members, with all the uncertainty that goes with the sale of a business.

"We are working with the company to ensure that the staff are protected through the sale process and we’ll be seeking an early meeting with any new owner. In the meantime, Usdaw is providing our members with the support and advice they require.”