Thousands are expected to line the streets of Doncaster for Tour de Yorkshire

Thousands are expected to line the streets of Doncaster this week - as one of the greatest cycle races in the country hits the streets.

The Tour de Yorkshire hit the borough on Thursday and Friday, with celebration events taking place to keep the spectators occupied throughout both days.

The men's and women's races will take in Sykehouse , Fosterhouses, Fishlake, Stainforth, Hatfield, Blaxton, Auckley, and then Bawtry Road, Bessacarr,Thursday before reaching the stage one finishing line at South Parade. The women's race arrives at Sykehouse at between 10.44am and 12noon, reaching South Parade between 11.30am and 1pm. The men's race will enter Sykehouse between 4.48pm and 5.38pm, when the roads will be closed, and finish at South Parade around 6.25pm. South Parade is closed all day.

Day two, (Friday) sees the race pass through Conisbrough, Denaby, Mexborough, Adwick on Dearne, Barnburgh and Hooton Pagnell. The women's contest enters Conisbrough between 9.15am and 10.20am, leaving Hooton Pagnell between 9.41am and 10.48am. The men's race enters Conisbrough between 3pm and 4.09pm. It will leave Hooton Pagnell between 3.25pm and 4.35pm.

A publicity caravan will stop in Hatfield (4pm) and Doncaster (4:48pm) on Thursday and Mexborough (2:20pm) on Friday.

But there will be entertainment throughout both days

Café Doncaster – Yorkshire’s largest cycle café – will be the centrepiece of a fun-packed Tour de Yorkshire Fan Zone on Doncaster Town Fields on Thursday 3 May from 10.30am to 7pm.

The village themed, family extravaganza will be the centre for attractions and entertainment.

An 18m by 12m marquee with terrace and decking area will be the home of Café Doncaster. Here visitors can sit down and enjoy refreshments from one of the food and drink stalls, watch the action on dedicated television screens and take a closer look at the work of Lucy Pittaway, the official Tour de Yorkshire artist.

There will be cake and crepe stalls, quaint food caravans, a Toppings Pie stall and a replica steam train serving barbeque food.

A variety of performers will be on show. Musicians will keep people in the party mood, living statues including a bronze statue of a kitted out cyclist , a balloon modeller will transform balloons into yellow and blue bikes and an escapologist and magician will showcase his skills to the audiences.

There will be traditional fairground rides, games and stalls for children. Interactive displays.

Friday will see entertainment at the Mexborough Athletic sports club grounds, including music and food, as well as along the route on Doncaster Road and Adwick Road.

Riders on view will include British Olympic stars Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift and Tom Pidcock.

Coun Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council cabinet member for public health, leisure and culture, said: “Our local towns and villages are getting into the spirit of the day by organising some wonderful activities and parties along the route."