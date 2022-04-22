Thorne Road: Doncaster route to shut again in summer as bridge saga drags on

Thorne Road between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane has just re-opened following a three week closure for road repair works.

But Doncaster Council bosses have warned the road will be shut again this summer for the latest phase of the project.

Dates and times and the extent of the closure have not yet been revealed.

The project, which aims to improve entry into Doncaster along the West Moor Link Road began in 2019 but has been hit by a number of delays and diversions which have left motorists fuming.

The £10.65m scheme is aiming at easing traffic bottlenecks at the railway bridge, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The A18 Thorne Road and West Moor Link suffer from congestion and delays, particularly during peak times. This congestion is stifling growth and preventing housing and employment development in the area.

“The route is a key public transport corridor with over 240 buses using the link under the rail bridge each weekday.”

The new and widened bridge has already been installed and the next phase of work will see the carriageway being lowered.

The spokesman added: “A road closure will be required during summer 2022, including the summer school holidays to allow the road to be lowered and reconstructed to dual carriageway standards.