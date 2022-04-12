Thorne Road closure: Doncaster route set to re-open after latest shutdown
A key Doncaster road is set to re-open this weekend following the latest closure as part of a three-year saga to replace a railway bridge.
Thorne Road is scheduled to re-open on Sunday following a three-week closure for more work on the road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe.
Work on the project started in the summer of 2019 and the road has been subject to a string of closures, leaving hundreds of motorists fuming.
Last month Doncaster Council said the work included two weeks of the school Easter holidays to try to minimise disruption.
A statement said: “The existing circular Dodge Dyke brick culvert under the road will be demolished and new low profile precast culvert units will be installed to facilitate the carriageway lowering.
“To take full advantage of the road being closed, we are going to install new kerb lines either side of the dual carriageway. We are going to commence work on the northern and southern combined cycleway facilities, as well as installing new street lighting columns in their new locations.”
“Working under lane closures means it can take longer to complete elements of the scheme than it would take if we closed the road for an extended period. However, the impact of an extended road closure to complete the highways work is considered too disruptive.”
The work is part of a long-running scheme to improve access into Doncaster along the West Moor Link Road.
But the project has been dogged by delays, disruption and diversions, angering drivers.