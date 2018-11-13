Thorne care scheme​​​​​​​ show home open for viewings

The first look of a new Thorne housing and care scheme tipped for award success has been revealed.

Casson Court, was built by Housing & Care 21 in partnership with Doncaster Council and has been designed to offer independent living for people over the age of 55 with access to on-site care for those who need it.

The kitchen at Casson Court, Thorne

The opening of the show apartment on Church Street was held with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It will offer 72 one and two bedroom apartments, with 35 available for rent and 37 for shared ownership. The team at Casson Court will now accept viewings by appointment.

Upon opening, the Court will offer residents a range of services and facilities including a 24 hour, on-site care team for those who need it, a bistro, hair salon and picturesque landscaped gardens.

The £9m site has been funded by Housing & Care 21, with Doncaster Council and Homes England and constructed by ENGIE.

A bedroom at Casson Court, Thorne

Book a viewing on 0345 608 4021, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm or sales@housingandcare21.co.uk.