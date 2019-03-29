This organisation will manage thousands of council homes in Doncaster for the next five years   

Council housing in Doncaster is once again in safe hands after an agreement until 2024 between St Leger Homes and the local authority.

St Leger Homes of Doncaster and Doncaster Council have formally signed a new management agreement which means the local housing provider will continue to manage council housing on behalf of the authority until March 31, 2024.

St Leger Homes have managed Doncaster Council’s social housing stock since October 2005, and the renewal came after an independent performance assessment showed St Leger Homes is a low cost, mid to high performing organisation compared to peers in the ALMO sector and also housing providers nationally.

Chairman of St Leger Homes, Alan Tolhurst OBE, who signed the agreement at the Civic Offices, said: “We are passionate about improving services for local people and communities in Doncaster – and always put our tenants at the heart of our work.

“It is great that this agreement allows us to continue delivering improvements alongside Doncaster Council over the next five years. We are proud to be playing our part in making a difference locally – and we will announce our plans for how we are going to deliver this for people in Doncaster in the next few days.”

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Equalities, Coun Glyn Jones, said: "I’m delighted to have signed this agreement today which means St Leger Homes will continue to manage Doncaster Council’s housing stock until March 2024. We have been very impressed by St Leger Homes’ commitment to customer service excellence and look forward to working with them to deliver our shared vision of quality council housing and services for local people across Doncaster.”